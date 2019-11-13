Lafayette men arrested after high speed chase starting in Rapides Parish

Three men from Lafayette have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a high speed chase that began in Rapides Parish on Tuesday evening.

They’re 37 year old Tony Ben, 24 year old Deion Ben and 26 year old Jordan Sterling.

According to Louisiana State Police, the chase began after 2 pm when the suspects’ vehicle was traveling at a speed of 97 miles per hour in a 75 mile per hour zone in the Flatwoods area. The chase lasted about 45 minutes, covering a distance of over 60 miles including the Alexandria area at an average speed of 115 miles per hour.

The chase ended in St. Landry Parish, where the suspects were booked, before being booked in Rapides Parish.

Tony Ben: charged with possession of stolen things and a warrant out of St. Landry Parish.

Deion Ben: charged with possession of stolen things.

Jordan Sterling: charged with possession of stolen things, reckless operation, resisting by flight, driving under suspension and littering and a warrant out of Lafayette.