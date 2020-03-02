Lady Wildcats Take Doubleheader Split with Concordia

PINEVILLE, La. – The Louisiana College softball team started fast in their Friday doubleheader against Concordia, which was enough to take game one, but a late rally in game two wasn’t enough as the Lady Wildcats split the doubleheader with the Tornados 3-2 and 5-4 at Wildcat Park.

Game 1 – Concordia (Texas) 2, Louisiana College 3

The Lady Wildcats couldn’t have asked for a much better start to the day s Briley Johnston led off by hitting a sharp grounder back to the pitcher, who hurried to throw out the speedy Johnston, only to throw the ball away, allowing her to move up to second base. Kaitlyn Moore made that miscue hurt as she also shot a base hit up the middle and Johnston came around to score to make it 1-0 LC after an inning of play.

LC continued to put pressure on the Tornado starting pitcher in the second inning, as a single and back-to-back walks loaded the bases with no outs. Again, it was Moore who came up with the key hit as she dropped a base hit into shallow right field to score pinch runner Maci Rozas from third for a 2-0 lead. Jade Brady then skied a ball out to center deep enough for Briley Johnston to tag and score from third for a 3-0 lead.

But that would be all the offense the Lady Wildcats could string together, and the defense did enough to fend off a Concordia comeback attempt, including stranding the leading run in scoring position when a sinking liner was caught for the game’s final out.

Kaitlyn Moore led the offense in game one, going two of three with a walk and two RBI. Briley Johnston was one of three with a walk and scored twice. Aleksis Duplechain took advantage of a pinch hit opportunity by getting LC’s lone extra base hit in the contest with a double.

Cameron Crochet (2-2) went the distance, giving up nine hits and two runs, one earned, struck out four and walked two for the complete game victory.

Game 2 – Concordia (Texas) 5, Louisiana College 4

The offensive struggles that ended game one continued to start game two as Concordia jumped in front with a run in the first inning. The Lady Wildcats tied it in the bottom of the third inning as Shaye Tredinich dumped a base hit just inside the right field foul line that allowed Bailey McMillian to score from second base to make it 1-1.

Concordia answered that run with two runs in the top of the fourth, before some luck helped LC pull a run back in the sixth. With the bases loaded, a pop fly to second was dropped, and Katelyn Courville took the opportunity for the miscue to score and make it 3-2.

However, Concordia added two key insurance runs in the top of the seventh on a bases loaded walk and hit by pitch. But LC got a rally going, thanks to patient hitting. With the bases loaded and two outs, a ground ball to short was thrown into the dirt and the Tornado first baseman couldn’t pick the ball, allowing not just a runner to reach, but both Tredinich and Bre Newman scored to make it a one-run game with the tying run in scoring position. However, a strike out ended LC’s comeback hopes.

Shaye Tredinich had a day at the plate in game two, going three of three with a walk, a stolen base, a RBI, and a run scored.

Bailey McMillian (1-5) threw 6.1 innings in her start, giving up seven hits and five runs, all earned, walked three and struck out two. Madison Dykes got the final two defensive outs without allowing a hit. She struck out one and walked one.

The Lady Wildcats (4-7, 1-4 ASC) and Tornados (4-7, 1-4 ASC) play for the series win on Saturday. First pitch in Saturday’s rubber game is set for 11:00 A.M. at Wildcat Park.