Lady Wildcats Struggle Through Sweep

ABILENE, Texas – The Louisiana College softball team got a pair of base hits from Desiree Squires, but it was a tough weekend for the Lady Wildcats who couldn’t escape a sweep from McMurry, dropping the series finale to the War Hawks 9-1 in five innings Saturday afternoon at Edwards Field.

The Lady Wildcats tried to keep the game close in the opening innings but found themselves trailing 3-0 after two innings. In the third inning, LC cut into the lead as Bailey McMillian led off the frame by taking one for the team to reach base on a hit by pitch. Briley Johnston then laid down a bunt that was thrown away, allowing McMillian to go to continue past second and go to third base. Kaitlyn Moore got McMillian home uncontested with a ground ball to shortstop to cut the deficit down to 3-1.

However, the bottom of the third is where McMurry got away, scoring six runs in the frame to open up the score. With no response on the offensive end, the game was called after the top of the fifth inning.

Of LC’s four base hits in the contest, Desiree Squares had half of them as she went two for two at the plate in the contest. Briley Johnston and Shaye Tredinich each had a hit to account for the rest of the Lady Wildcat offense. Kaitlyn Moore picked up the team’s lone RBI and drew the team’s only base on balls.

Bailey McMillian (2-6) threw all four innings and gave up 12 hits and nine runs, six earned, walked one and struck out seven.

After a week off, the Lady Wildcats (7-10, 2-7 ASC) look to rebound back at the home field in a conference series against Hardin-Simmons. First pitch of the series-opening doubleheader against the Cowgirls (8-10, 5-4 ASC) is set for 5:00 P.M. on Friday, March 20th at Wildcat Park.