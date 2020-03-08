Lady Wildcats Struggle for Runs in Doubleheader Sweep

ABILENE, Texas – The Louisiana College softball team struggled to find hits and runs, ultimately succumbing to a doubleheader sweep to McMurry, 7-0 and 8-2 Saturday afternoon at Edwards Field.

Game 1 – Louisiana College 0, McMurry 7

Unfortunately for the Lady Wildcats, the tone for the day was set almost immediately as LC went up and down in order in the top of the first inning, and then the War Hawks immediately took the lead on a lead-off home run in the bottom of the frame. McMurry added a second run to take a 2-0 lead after one.

LC had a chance to pull closer in the top of the third inning as Samantha Cetta led off with a base hit to left, was sacrificed over to second, and then moved to third on a ground ball to second, but a strike out ended the inning with Cetta still standing at third. The missed opportunity would prove pivotal as McMurry doubled its lead in the bottom half of the frame.

In the fifth inning, Katelyn Courville led off with a base hit to left center, moved to second on a ground ball, and was standing at third when the final out was recorded behind her. Once again, a pair of War Hawks runs scored in the bottom of the inning to compound the missed opportunity with a runner in scoring position. Jade Brady hit a two-out double in the sixth inning for another chance, but couldn’t advance further, and McMurry added its final run in the bottom of the sixth.

Katelyn Courville led the Lady Wildcats at the plate in game one, going two of two and was hit by a pitch. Jade Brady was one of three, with her double accounting for LC’s lone extra base hit in the contest.

Cameron Crochet (3-3) went the distance in the circle for the Lady Wildcats as she threw all six innings, allowing 11 hits and seven runs, just four earned, with three strikeouts and a pair of walks.

Game 2 – Louisiana College 2, McMurry 8

Game two started much better for the Lady Wildcats as Briley Johnston laid down a lead off bunt and sped down the line for a base hit. She stole second, moved to third on a ground ball, and then came home on Jade Brady’s sacrifice fly ball to right to give LC a 1-0 lead. However, much like game one, the War Hawks were quick to score as again McMurry led off the bottom of the first inning with a solo home run, this time to tie the score at 1-1 after an inning of play.

LC looked to retake the lead in the third inning as Phobee Spell walked, went from first to third on a single down the right field line by Kaitlyn Moore, who also moved up on the play when the throw went to third base, but both runners were left stranded in scoring position. McMurry would take the lead in the bottom half with a trio of runs scored, and then added to it with single scratches in the fourth and fifth and two runs in the sixth.

The Lady Wildcats looked to rally one out in the seventh with back-to-back-to-back base hits as Katelyn Courville, Bre Newman, and Emily Hardy all singled, Hardy’s going up the middle to score Courville, to cut into the deficit. However, that would be all the offense for the Lady Wildcats as the next two batters got out to end the game.

Five different Lady Wildcats each got one base hit in game two to account for all five LC base hits. Emily Hardy was one for one with an RBI. Briley Johnston was one for three with a stolen base and a run scored. Jade Brady, while didn’t get a base hit, did accumulate an RBI on a sacrifice fly.

Jade Brady (1-1) started and went three innings and allowed seven hits and four runs, all earned, walked one and didn’t strike any batters out. Madison Dykes threw the final three innings and allowed six hits and four runs, all earned, with no walks and one strikeout.

The Lady Wildcats (7-9, 2-6 ASC) look to salvage a game in the series from McMurry on Sunday. First pitch against the War Hawks (10-2, 7-1 ASC) is set for noon at Edwards Field.