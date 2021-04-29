Lady Rebels primed for back-to-back upsets ahead of 5A semi-finals

“For this team to be able to make it to the state tournament is huge.”

Pineville is making their semi-finals appearance for the first time since 2014.

Granted being a young team and the team having this experience for the first time, they’re confident in their game.

The Lady Rebels pulled off the upset against No. 2 St. Amant in the quarterfinals, 8-1 and after their win, they’re believe they can compete with anybody.

“We went into the game and our coaches kept telling us ya’ll can win this, and I don’t think anyone truly believed it. We started the game and we had three up, three down in the first inning and it was really exciting.”

Head coach, Allison Frye says that although there’s room to grow, this group is drama-free, they’ve always been coachable and they all have the same goals. That’s what carried them through a successful season.

Pineville will compete in the 5A semi-finals against Barbe, Friday (4/30) at 3 p.m.