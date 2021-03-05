Lady Lions reign as back-to-back Division V state champions

The Lady Lions of University Academy cruised in the Division V State Championship game against #3 Claiborne Christian, 58-28. With the win, the Lady Lions reign as the back-to-back state champions.

Via the University Academy Facebook:

“UA jumped out to a 2-0 lead on a steal and layup by Chaney Hartgrove, but Claiborne Christian answered right back with a 3 pointer for their only lead of the game at 3-2. UA followed up with a 2 pt bucket by Kaysha Hurd and the Lady Lions never looked back. They ended the 1st quarter leading 11-5 and went into the half with a 30-9 advantage.

The Lady Lions came out of the half continuing their patented pressure defense, out scoring Claiborne Christian 15-7 in the 3rd quarter and again in the 4th, forcing 26 turnovers for the game.

The Lady Lions were lead by the 2021 Division V Player of the Game, Jordan Semones with 26 pts, 7 rbnds, 3 stls; Kaysha Hurd 14 pts, 15 rbnds; Destiney Deville 7 pts, 4 rbnds; Chaney Hartgrove 4 pts, 8 rbnds, 5 stls; Carlee McVay 4 pts, 3 rbnds, 2 charges; Brooklyn Gremillion 2 pts, 9 pts and Kate Mathews with 1 point.”