Friday, March 5, 2021
Latest:
Sports News 

Lady Lions reign as back-to-back Division V state champions

Meagan Glover 0 Comments

The Lady Lions of University Academy cruised in the Division V State Championship game against #3 Claiborne Christian, 58-28. With the win, the Lady Lions reign as the back-to-back state champions.

Via the University Academy Facebook:

“UA jumped out to a 2-0 lead on a steal and layup by Chaney Hartgrove, but Claiborne Christian answered right back with a 3 pointer for their only lead of the game at 3-2. UA followed up with a 2 pt bucket by Kaysha Hurd and the Lady Lions never looked back. They ended the 1st quarter leading 11-5 and went into the half with a 30-9 advantage.
The Lady Lions came out of the half continuing their patented pressure defense, out scoring Claiborne Christian 15-7 in the 3rd quarter and again in the 4th, forcing 26 turnovers for the game.

The Lady Lions were lead by the 2021 Division V Player of the Game, Jordan Semones with 26 pts, 7 rbnds, 3 stls; Kaysha Hurd 14 pts, 15 rbnds; Destiney Deville 7 pts, 4 rbnds; Chaney Hartgrove 4 pts, 8 rbnds, 5 stls; Carlee McVay 4 pts, 3 rbnds, 2 charges; Brooklyn Gremillion 2 pts, 9 pts and Kate Mathews with 1 point.”

You May Also Like

Second half scoring dips cost Lady Demons season opener

Meagan Glover

Jena Football Player Earns Full Scholarship to NSU

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Northwestern State musters two comebacks, including walk-off, to sweep Sam Houston State

Meagan Glover

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *