Lady Gators punch ticket to first-ever semi-finals after defeat over Elton, 52-31

Pulling away early and making big plays at the right time allowed for the Lady Gators’ victory over the Elton Indians.

The win allowing for Northwood to make an appearance in the semi-finals next week for the first time in school history.

After the sold out playoff game, emotions filled the gym, especially an overwhelming moment for head coach,

LaShonda Cooper. She says she immediately thought about this team literally starting from the bottom.

“When I say I had to start from rock bottom, we started from rock bottom. A lot of these girls I’ve had since 6th grade. So us taking those butt whoopings over and over and over and I said.. in due time.”

Big credit to the Gators’ turnaround was simple… hard work.

Sophomore Na’Kyia Allen says that this is an exciting moment, but they’re not stopping just yet.

“We worked hard… everyday. We were in the gym, no days off. I’m very excited.”

Northwood will play #2 Merryville next Tuesday, March 2nd, at 12:00 pm.