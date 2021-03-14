Lady Demons take third straight in win over McNeese

NATCHITOCHES – Approaching the final month of play, the Northwestern State tennis team has found its rhythm and continues to trend upward.

NSU (4-3, 3-3) claimed its third consecutive victory with a decisive 5-2 victory over McNeese (1-12, 1-4).

Dominating doubles play from courts one and two would result in a swift 1-0 lead for the Lady Demons. Mariella Minetti/Patrycja Polanska and Judit Castillo Gargallo/Viktorie Wojcikova took immediate command of doubles for the Lady Demons, both claiming an unblemished 6-0 win.

“This was certainly the best doubles point we have played so far this season,” head coach Jonas Brobeck said. “McNeese started out singles with a higher energy than we had, and really brought it to us. We started largely from behind in singles, but eventually got back to our processes and found a way to get back ahead.”

Singles indeed began slow for NSU once again before taking off. Despite the Lady Demons ultimately claiming victory in four of the six opening sets, all six competitors in singles found themselves down by at least one game through their respective first sets.

Freshman Dorota Szczygielska put on a career performance on the No. 3 court. She defeated Matilde Mulatero 6-3, 6-2.

“Second set today from Dora from was probably the best she has played all season,” Brobeck said. “She really is a terrific player, and to see her find her game again, and for the results begin to reflect that really is great.”

Emillija Dancetovic once again clinched a singles win for the Lady Demons, pushing her win singles win streak to four straight. Viktorie Wojcikova took her point against McNeese’s Carlotta Romito 6-4, 6-4. Her victory today is her third consecutive.

“We are not quite firing on all cylinders just yet,” Brobeck said. “But the fact that we are still pulling off 5-2 wins with a lot of room to improve really speaks to the potential of this squad.”

The Lady Demons’ next match is set for 2 p.m. Saturday, March 20th at SMU.

Match Results:

McNeese vs. Northwestern State

3/14/21 at Northwestern State University

(Jack Fisher Tennis Complex)

Northwestern State 5, McNeese 2

Singles Competition:

Minetti, Mariella (NSU) def. Sofia San Jose Moren (MCN) 7-5, 6-2 Wojcikova, Viktorie (NSU) def. Carlotta Romito (MCN) 6-4, 6-4 Szczygielska, Dorota (NSU) def. Matilde Mulatero (MCN) 6-3, 6-2 Natalia Ballo (MCN) def. Castill Gargallo, Judit (NSU) 6-3, 7-5 Dancetovic, Emilija (NSU) def. Hanna Blinouskaya (MCN) 6-4, 6-0 Luna Jokanovic (MCN) def. Polanska, Patrycja (NSU) 6-4, 6-4

Doubles Competition:

Minetti, Mariella/Polanska, Patrycja (NSU) def. Carlotta Romito/Yukina Abe (MCN) 6-0 Castillo Gargallo, Judit/Wojcikova, Viktorie (NSU) def. Hanna Blinouskaya/Matilde Mulatero (MCN) 6-0 Dancetovic, Emilija/Szczygielska, Dorota (NSU) vs. Sofia San Jose Moren/Natalia Ballo (MCN) 4-2, unfinished

Match Notes:

McNeese 1-12, 1-4

Northwestern State 4-3, 3-3

T- 2:50 p.m. Attendance – 32