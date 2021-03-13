Lady Demons set the tone early, earn 5-2 victory over SLU

NATCHITOCHES – For weeks, Northwestern State head tennis coach Jonas Brobeck has preached the importance of process and individual ownership to his team. In their first Southland Conference home win, the Lady Demons proved that his teachings are beginning to bear positive results.

NSU (3-3, 2-3) took down Southeastern Louisiana (3-8, 1-4) in convincing fashion, coming away with a 5-2 victory over the Lady Lions.

“Today was overall our best match, and certainly our best doubles point [up until now],” head coach Jonas Brobeck said. We were able to carry that momentum into singles as well, maintain, and close out matches quick. I believe we won five out of our six first sets. The results speak for themselves.”

Doubles would indeed be a strong showing for the Lady Demons, as the No. 1 (Mariella Minetti/Patrycja Polanska) and No. 3 courts (Judit Castillo Gargallo/Viktorie Wojcikova) clinched the doubles point inside of 45 minutes. No. 3 (Emilija Dancetovic/Dorota Szcygielska) went unfinished, and the duo remains undefeated on the season.

“No. 1 and No. 2 doubles played aggressive, simple and took care of business,” Brobeck said. “Southeastern is a good doubles team, so we truly were able to establish ourselves early.”

NSU, with their foot on the gas, held onto that momentum and entered singles competition and never letting up against SLU. Dancetovic once again took point for the Lady Demons and was the first to finish on the day, breezing past opponent Annemart Kleijn 6-1, 6-2. Wojcikova shortly followed up with another one-sided victory in straight sets 6-1, 6-1 against SLU’s Polina Sleptsova. Castillo Gargallo capped the victory for the Lady Demons with a 6-4, 6-3 victory at No. 4. Szczygielska took the final winning point for NSU after securing her own singles victory following an exciting 7-6 tiebreaker, and another tight 6-4 set against SLU’s Teodora Mitrovic.

Last week’s results followed by a strong win against SLU has shed some light on how the Lady Demons are beginning to round into form and heed their coach’s words.

“I think that we are slowly getting to where we need to be,” Brobeck said. “We still have a couple of players that are not quite trusting of the process in those key moments just yet, but we are definitely trending towards the right direction.”

The Lady Demons will host McNeese at the Jack Fisher Tennis complex on Sunday at 11 a.m.

Singles Competition:

1. Putri Insani (SLU) def. Mariella Minetti (NSU) 6-7, 6-2, 10-7

2. Wojcikova, Viktorie (NSU) def. Polina Sleptsova (SLU 6-1, 6-1

3. Szczygielska, Dorota (NSU) def. Teodora Mitrovic (SLU) 7-6, 6-4

4. Castillo Gargallo, Judit (NSU) def. Flory BIerma (SLU) 6-4, 6-3

5. Dancetovic, Emilija (NSU) def. Annemart Kleijn (SLU) 6-1, 6-2

6. Ariadna Perez (SLU) def. Polanska, Patrycja (NSU) 6-3, 1-6, 7-6

Doubles Competition:

1. Minetti, Mariella/Polanska, Patrycja (NSU) def. Putri Insani/Polina Sleptsova (SLU) 6-1

2. Castillo Gargallo, Judit/Wojcikova, Viktorie (NSU) def. Flory Bierma/Annemart Kleijn (SLU) 6-2

3. Dancetovic, Emilija/Szczygielska, Dorota (NSU) vs. Katya Cornejo/Ximena Yanuz (SLU) 2-3, unfinished

Match Notes:

Southeastern Louisiana 3-8, 1-4

Northwestern State 3-3, 2-3

Order of Finish: Doubles (1,2), Singles (5,2,4,3,1,6)