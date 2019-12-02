Lady Demons selected for NIVC tournament

NATCHITOCHES – For the first time since 2014, Northwestern State volleyball is heading to the postseason.

The Lady Demons (20-12) have been selected to participate in the 2019 National Invitational Volleyball Championship tournament.

The NIVC got its start in 1989 before morphing into the current version of the postseason contest it is today in December of 2016.

NSU was one of the 20 at-large qualifiers for the 32-team field that included 10 automatic bids to the best conference finishers not playing in the NCAA tournament.

“I’m happy for this team,” fifth-year head coach Sean Kiracofe said. “It didn’t feel right for the season to be over for this group. I’m happy that the girls get to experience postseason play and it’s great for the growth of the program.”

The Lady Demons play in the Laramie Regional and take on the host of the four-team region, Wyoming on Thursday, December 5 at 5 p.m. CST. The winner plays either Weber State or Boise State in the second round on Friday evening.

Live coverage of the match will be provided by Wyoming and links will be available on www.nsudemons.com.

NSU recorded its fifth 20-win season in program history and its best overall and conference mark under Kiracofe. Hannah Brister was named the first Southland Conference Player of the Year in school history with her record-breaking individual performance serving as the tip of the spear on a record-breaking team hitting percentage.