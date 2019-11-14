Northwestern State adds six on Signing Day

NATCHITOCHES—Following one of its best seasons in program history, co-head coaches Jess and Anna Jobe signed six players in their second full recruiting class Wednesday.

This group consists of four midfielders, a forward and a defender. The Jobes are aiming to capitalize off a season in which they led the Lady Demons to a 13-8-1 record and their highest finish in the conference standings (second) since 2005.

“We knew what we were looking for to complement our 2019 class, which was a large class,” co-head coach Jess Jobe said. “We were looking for some specific personality traits and abilities, and we got six student-athletes who will fit in really well with our culture.”

The midfielders include Cianne Talamo, Delaney Wells, Kyle Nolen and Savannah Hudson.

Wells guided Flower Mound (Flower Mound, Texas) to the playoffs this past year. She was also named team captain heading into her senior year.

“Delaney works really hard on both sides of the ball, which is one of the first things we liked about her,” Jobe said. “She is very creative and sees the field really well. Her blue-collar mentality will fit in perfectly.”

Talamo was named first team All-District as a junior. Talamo has been Academic All-District three times and she was given the most technical player award. She was the only freshman on varsity during her freshman campaign and helped lead Jack C. Hays (Buda, Texas) into the playoffs.

“She has good height and ball-winning ability,” Jobe said. “She’s a good defender, but she also has the ability to play the ball forward and attack. We’re excited about her versatility and how many different roles and positions we could potentially use her in.”

Talamo played club soccer with current Lady Demons Olivia Draguicevich and Morgan Espinoza.

Nolen is a two-sport star for J.J. Pearce High School (Richardson, Texas), earning All-District honors in both soccer and tennis. She has been Academic All-District all three years. Last year, she led J.J. Pearce to the state semifinals.

“Kyle has a very high soccer IQ,” Jobe said. “She knows the game really well and has the ability to be a good presence as a defensive midfielder, and moving forward and attacking. She is a great passer and has great vision.”

Hudson has led North Forney (Forney, Texas) to the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, including a trip to the fifth round last year. She was named second team All-District as a sophomore before making first team last season.

“Very hard-nosed, hard-working kid,” Jobe said. “She is a relentless defender and one of those players opponents do not want to play against. She is a very good defender, but also dangerous going forward. She has a great motor.”

At forward, NSU brings in Madison Parks, a native of Lantana, Texas.

Parks is a former teammate of Lady Demons freshman Rachel Brandt, and guided Guyer High School (Denton, TX) to the playoffs each of the last two seasons.

“Madison is a quick, shifty forward who has an eye for goals,” Jobe said. “She can finish with different varieties and has the speed to get separation from defenders. She is very instinctual and has the ability to get on the ball and create for herself or teammates.”

NSU also added defender McKenzie Kozeny, who was both second team All-District and Academic All-District in her first two years at Lone Star High School (Frisco, TX).

As a freshman, she helped lead Lone Star to an 8-6 record and a berth in the playoffs. Kozeny will return for her senior season after missing the entire season last year.

“She is very quick and very explosive,” Jobe said. “She brings a defensive mindset, but has the ability with her speed and agility to be a defender that we’re looking to move forward and get into attacking positions.”

Parks, Kozeny and Wells all played for the Dallas Texans club team under coach Jon Patterson. Also from the Dallas Texans are Brandt and fellow NSU freshman Hallie Field.

CUTLINE: Jess and Anna Jobe welcomed six new players as part of Signing Day, Wednesday

CREDIT: Chris Reich, NSU Photographic Services