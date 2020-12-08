Lady Demons host ULM in new season opener

NATCHITOCHES – After having their first four games affected by COVID-19, Northwestern State women’s basketball tips off its 2020-21 season on Saturday at Prather Coliseum.

The Lady Demons officially begin the Anna Nimz era with a 1 p.m. start against former Southland Conference foe ULM.

The game can be heard on 92.3 FM The Fox and the Demon Sports Network. Free streaming audio and subscription video will be available on www.nsudemons.com and through the NSU Athletics mobile app, a free download through the Apple or Android stores.

“We are so excited as a program to have the opportunity to get on the court this Saturday,” Nimz said. “Not only is this our season opener but it will also be a home game – how exciting.

“I challenged our players and staff not to be upset about any games we have lost out on but understand that every game is a blessing and a privilege. At the beginning of the season, we discussed how the word of the year had to be flexibility. We have to be able to adjust to last minute changes and adjust again if needed.”

NSU had its original season opener at Ole Miss on Nov. 25 abruptly canceled just hours before the tip because of COVID-19 concerns. The subsequent pausing of team activities also forced the cancelations of the Lady Demons’ trip to Grambling on Dec. 4 and home game against LeTourneau on Dec. 9.

The game at No. 4 Baylor, originally scheduled for Nov. 27, was postponed and will be played Dec. 18.

“I have been very pleased with how our team has handled the adversity and challenges that COVID-19 has presented,” Nimz said. “We are not where we want to be, but we are eager to continue to grow and develop.”

With an entirely new coaching staff, no returning starters and six newcomers on the roster, Saturday’s home game offers fans a prime opportunity for their first look at the new Lady Demons.

Following the women’s game, the NSU men take on Champion Christian in the first NSU basketball doubleheader of the season.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, seating inside Prather Coliseum will be limited to 1,000 fans with student attendance capped at 200. Fans will be required to wear a mask upon entry to the arena and will be asked to observe social distancing protocols.

There will be no programs distributed, and the information typically found in them can be accessed through the NSU app.