Lady Demons grind out gritty win over SFA

NACOGDOCHES, Texas – In yet another lengthy affair for the Northwestern State tennis team, the Lady Demons resumed their winning ways against Southland Conference opposition.

The Lady Demons (5-5, 4-3) clinched a 4-3 team victory on the road at Stephen F. Austin (7-7, 2-5) following a deciding third set on the No. 1 court which was won by NSU’s Mariella Minetti 6-3. NSU’s Southland win streak extends to four, their last conference loss having occurred on March 5.

“I’m very happy about this win,” head coach Jonas Brobeck said. “We talked this week about the importance of having the right type of energy and maintaining it throughout the day. That kind of energy is contagious, and I think it played a critical role in our win, and Mariella’s victory there at the end. I’m extremely proud of our team today.”

Wins on the No. 1 and No. 3 courts in doubles clinched the day’s first point. Mariella Minetti/Gig Kanaphuet claimed a 6-4 victory over their Ladyjack opponents. Emilija Dancetovic/Dorota Szczygielska clinched doubles victory for the Lady Demons following their 6-3 win. The duo at No. 3 remains undefeated in doubles through the opening nine matches of the season.

Minetti’s match against SFA’s Paula Cerda was the only match of the day that went three sets. After falling in a 7-6 tiebreaker in the opening set, Minetti took a convincing 6-2 victory in the second, and dispatched Cerda in the third 6-3, clinching the team win for NSU.

Dancetovic, with her 6-3, 6-4 win over Annie Walker at No. 5 moves her to 7-3 in singles.

“We’ve had a number of long, physical matches so far this season, and today was one of those,” Brobeck said. “And now with it warming back up outside, the fact that we can tough it out in these long matches and come away with a win means we’re staying in good shape and doing the right things. We continue to improve, and we’re looking forward to our next match on Sunday.”

The Lady Demons’ next match is Sunday at Sam Houston at 11 a.m.

Match Results:

Stephen F. Austin vs. Northwestern State

3/26/21 at Stephen F. Austin

Northwestern State 4, Stephen F. Austin 3

Singles Competition:

Minetti, Mariella (NSU) def. Cerda, Paula (SFA) 6-7, 6-2, 6-3 Kauders, Nyah (SFA) def. Wojcikova, Viktorie (NSU) 6-0, 6-3 Szczygielska, Dorota (NSU) def. Ule, Zala (SFA) 6-1, 6-2 Furness, Lucy (SFA) def. Castillo Gargallo, Judit (NSU) 6-2, 6-4 Dancetovic, Emilija (NSU) def. Walker, Annie (SFA) 6-3, 6-4 Bleicher, Elena (SFA) def. Kanaphuet, Gig (NSU) 6-2, 6-4

Doubles Competition:

Minetti, Mariella/Kanaphuet, Gig (NSU) def. Ule, Zala/Fabre, Al Noa (SFA) 6-4 Cerda, Paula/Walker, Annie (SFA) def. Castillo Gargallo/Wojcikova, Viktorie (NSU) 6-2 Dancetovic, Emilija/Szczygielska, Dorota def. Furness, Lucy/Bleicher, Elena (SFA) 6-3

Order of Finish: Doubles (2,3,1); Singles (2,3,6,4,5,1)

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Photo Cutline: The Northwestern State tennis team picks up its fourth straight conference win at Stephen F. Austin.

Photo Credit: Chris Reich, NSU Photographic Services