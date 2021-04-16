Lady Demons’ final regular season match at LSU-Alexandria moved to Monday

ALEXANDRIA – Northwestern State tennis’ Friday regular season closer at LSU-Alexandria has been postponed to 1 p.m. on Monday, Apr. 19 at the Alexandria Aquatic-Racquet Club due to the threat of inclement weather.

In preparation for the start of the Southland Conference Tournament in Beaumont, Texas on Friday, Apr. 23, the Lady Demons rescheduled the second match of a Jan. 30 doubleheader against LSUA, which had been postponed indefinitely.

Monday’s match against the Generals marks the Lady Demons’ final competition before postseason play begins the following weekend. Owners of the fifth seed in the tournament, NSU is scheduled to face No. 4 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Friday at 2 p.m.