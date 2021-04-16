Lady Demons add pair of dynamic guards on opening day of spring signing period

NATCHITOCHES – It’s a new era for Northwestern State women’s basketball and two proven winners have signed their names to be a part of it.

After signing three freshmen during the fall, head coach Anna Nimz and staff announced the additions of ACCC North Player of the Year Jiselle Woodson and Grambling transfer Candice Parramore on Wednesday.

Woodson, a dynamic scoring point guard, makes her way to Natchitoches from the junior college ranks after two stellar seasons at Wallace State.

The Alabama native was a 2020 NJCAA All-Star following the 2019-20 season after averaging 12.5 points per game, leading the conference in 3-point shooting at 40 percent and dishing out 133 assists on the year. She upped her game this past season with a 17.4 point average, second best in the conference, adding five rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

She picked up First-Team All-Region 22 honors and was named the Alabama Community College Conference North Division Player of the Year along with earning a spot on the North Division First Team.

“Jiselle is a true point guard with the ability to run the club, score and create,” Nimz said. “She is someone that can be counted on when the game is on the line. Her skill, work ethic and court leadership are going to be a great addition to our program.”

The Lady Demons also picked up Division I transfer Candice Parramore, an experienced guard from Grambling who started nearly 40 games in the past two seasons for the Tigers.

“Candice is a multi-sport athlete that has proven success at the NCAA Division I level,” Nimz said. “She is an excellent fit for our offense and will immediately help us be a bigger threat on the defensive end. As an upper classman, she’ll bring a sense of maturity and leadership to the court.”

Parramore scored an average of 10.2 points this past season, reaching a season-best 17 on two occasions against Prairie View A&M and Southern. She had a career-best 22 against Texas Southern during the 2019-20 season and averaged 26 minutes per game in her last two years for the Tigers.

The Dallas native was not only a standout on the basketball court during her prep career, being named First-Team All-District twice and Offensive Player of the Year as a senior, she was a multi-medalist on the track, winning the 6A 300 meter hurdles three times with city medals in both the triple jump and 4×400 relay.

She was also a USA and AAU National Junior Olympic gold and silver medalist in the hurdles and 4×100 relay.

The duo join freshman signees Jordan McLemore, Josie Fleischmann, winners of Louisiana and Iowa state titles respectively, and Jordyn Stroud who signed during the early period this fall.