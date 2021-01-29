Lady ‘Cats Struggle to Get Out of the Blocks at ETBU

MARSHALL, Texas – Facing their first true road test of the delayed season, the Louisiana College women’s basketball team struggled to find the rhythm against a team that has been through many tests already this year, falling to the East Texas Baptist Tigers 91-36 Thursday night at Ornelas Gymnasium.

The Lady ‘Cats actually enjoyed some early success, with back-to-back buckets by Alexis Lege and Jameica James gave LC a 4-3 lead less than two minutes in. Even after facing some adversity in the opening moments, the Wildcats rallied from an 8-4 deficit to score six straight points to take a 10-8 lead with less than five minutes remaining in the opening period.

However, things turned against the Lady ‘Cats soon after. A three-pointer on the ensuing ETBU possession gave the Tigers the lead for the remainder of the contest. LC tried to hang tough -though, as an Alexis Lege jumper in the paint made it a two-point game, 17-15, with just more than a minute left in the first quarter. But the Tigers finished the period by scoring seven straight points to take a 24-15 advantage over the Lady ‘Cats to the second quarter. While the second quarter was a slow pull away by ETBU (15-0, 7-0 ASC), the deficit really opened up in the second half as LC mustered ten points throughout the final twenty minutes.

Miya McKinney was the team’s leading scorer, finishing the contest with seven points and five rebounds. Alex Harrison saw her night end with six points and a game-high eight rebounds. Olivia Scott hit LC’s two lone three-pointers on the evening to also finish with six points.

The Wildcats (2-1, 1-1 ASC) look to rebound on Saturday afternoon when they close out the road trip at LeTourneau. Tip-off against the Yellow Jackets (8-2, 4-1 ASC) is set for 1:00 P.M. at Solheim Arena in Longview, Texas.