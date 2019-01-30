Wednesday, January 30, 2019
Latest:
Local Headlines 

Lachney Accused of Beating A Man To Death

KLAX TV, ABC 31 0 Comments

Bruce Lachney has been arrested in Avoyelles Parish for allegedly beating another man to death.

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office said that at around 4:30 Sunday afternoon they got a call about two men fighting in an area called the Brouillette Cabins, on Highway 452.

When deputies arrived they found the victim, Farrel Graser, 65, of Marksville. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

APSO said the cause of death appears to be blunt force trauma, but an autopsy is pending.

A witness said the other man went across the road to an abandoned house. Deputies found the suspect, 60-year-old Bruce Lachney, in a field behind the building.

After a brief chase Lachney was arrested and charged with second degree murder.

You May Also Like

Local Students to Participate in National Pro-Life March

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Local Students to Participate in National Pro-Life March

RPSO Searches for Runaway Juvenile

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on RPSO Searches for Runaway Juvenile

Student, Former Soldier Enters Race for Alexandria Mayor

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Student, Former Soldier Enters Race for Alexandria Mayor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *