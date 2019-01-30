Lachney Accused of Beating A Man To Death

Bruce Lachney has been arrested in Avoyelles Parish for allegedly beating another man to death.

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office said that at around 4:30 Sunday afternoon they got a call about two men fighting in an area called the Brouillette Cabins, on Highway 452.

When deputies arrived they found the victim, Farrel Graser, 65, of Marksville. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

APSO said the cause of death appears to be blunt force trauma, but an autopsy is pending.

A witness said the other man went across the road to an abandoned house. Deputies found the suspect, 60-year-old Bruce Lachney, in a field behind the building.

After a brief chase Lachney was arrested and charged with second degree murder.