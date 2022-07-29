Laborde Earles Law Firm Gives Back Through Backpack Giveaway

Laborde Earles Law Firm believes in the value of a good education.

Every summer, they create a bright future for Louisiana children.

Laborde Earles Law Firm gives hundreds of backpacks to children every year.

Jaycee looks forward to going to a new school this year.

“I can’t wait to go to the third grade because I can make new friends and I miss my old friend Isabella.”

Jaycee tells us what she will use the supplies for.

“To do math, to go to the art club, to go to the book fair if I have any money, and that’s it.”

David Laborde enjoys making a difference in the students’ lives.

“I have five kids myself, Digger my law partner has five kids, so we know what it takes to get a kid into school and what it takes for a kid to succeed in school. It’s not easy, but if they don’t have the supplies to start the school year, they really have no chance.”

Digger Earles is grateful he can help young people.

“With today’s climate of inflation and higher gas prices and higher grocery costs, everything costs more, including school supplies so if we can give back to our community and help relieve that burden on parents as kids go back to school, we’re more than happy to do so.”

Hundreds of backpacks were given to children attending pre-school through 5th grade.

Parents are grateful their kids can receive backpacks and supplies.

Clarissa Pugh says, “Even though I work full time, I still have finance trouble with getting school supplies because the schools ask for so much now. So, this is a big, big help for my son.

The goal of Project Backpack is to provide an equal opportunity for students returning in the fall.

Katie Boutee says, “It’s a great opportunity for all the young kids especially nowadays with everything going up so high. It’s really great especially all the supplies, all the kids and for the teachers. I mean I know they have tons of money they take out of their pocket.”

This backpack giveaway can help students face the school year with confidence.

The Laborde Earles Law Firm gave away backpacks in three locations in Alexandria, Marksville, and Bunkie.