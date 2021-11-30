LABI’s 2021 Manufacturer of the Year with fewer than 100 employees, Atlas Feed Mill

Atlas Feed Mills has been operating in the St. Martin parish area since 1949. It’s women-owned and operated by Ms. Barbara Melancon and her 3 daughters, but that wasn’t always the case. Atlas founder and Ms. Barbara’s late husband, “Boze” Melancon, died of cancer in 1993, leaving her with three girls, ages 1, 3 and 4, and the business. As Ms. Barbara said, “I didn’t know anything about a feed mill.” She credits another local businessman and friend with her success in those early years as he mentored her in the process to keep the mill open.