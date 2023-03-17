LABI Luncheon, Guest Speaker has plan to turn Louisiana around by the year 2030

THE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE HOSTED THIS YEARS LOUISIANA ASSOCIATION OF BUSINESS AND INDUSTRY LUNCHEON AT ENGLAND AIRPARK ON WEDNESDAY. TOPICS DISCUSSED INCLUDED LOUISIANA’S ECONOMIC WOES AND LOOKING AHEAD TO NEW FACES IN GOVERNMENT POSITIONS.

Many community members showed up at the LABI Luncheon including Stephen Waguespack who resigned from his position this week, to announce intentions to run for Governor on the Republican ticket.

Stephen Waguespack – Former LABI President – It’s been a tremendous run, but you know what it’s prepared me for this moment, the truth is, you often hear that business and families have different perspectives, what this position has taught me is, that’s complete baloney. Businesses and families want the same thing in Louisiana, they want good schools, they want people who are prepared to work here, they want good roads, they want safe communities and at my understanding of the last ten years allows me to bring that to the Governors mansion and bring people together.

Guest speaker Beverly Haydel with Sequitur Consulting, talked about LA23, an initiative spearheaded by LABI to position Louisiana as an economic leader by the year 2030. Addressing things like, Insurance, taxes, jobs and education

Beverly Haydel – President/CEO Sequitur Consulting – We’re going to be digging into the data about where Louisiana stands right now as it relates to economic competitiveness and then coming up with a road map, a plan to get our state back on track and become competitive with other states in the south that we have seen pass us by.

States like Texas, Florida, Tennessee, and Georgia

“We have a lot of elections happening in the fall, we believe this is a unique opportunity to offer up smart solutions to get our state back on track and hopefully work with the next set of elected officials and beyond to make them a reality.”

According to the data gathered by Sequitur Consulting, if Louisiana continues on the same path, we will continue to lose jobs and industry.

“We hit, I think, nine different cities in one week and held listening sessions with business leaders in every region and overwhelming the things that we heard that are holding back growth in every region of the state, the main issue was workforce.”

TO SEE THE L.A. 23 INITIATIVE FOR YOURSELF, GO TO https://www.la23.org/