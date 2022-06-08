LA Workforce Commission’s Mobile Workforce Center
The Louisiana Workforce Commission’s Mobile Workforce Center delivers workforce resources and services to individuals and businesses throughout the state. The Mobile Workforce Center serves employers who have a training or hiring need, jobseekers in rural areas who may have challenges accessing workforce services, and partners who could use additional resources. Our state-of-the-art Mobile Workforce Center is equipped with broadband satellite, 4G LTE WiFi, 13 computer stations, and printing/scanning capabilities.
Here are some of the services offered on board:
- Resume-writing and posting
- Job search and online applications
- Pre-employment testing
- Skills assessments
- Links to training opportunities
- Labor Market Information
- Group training classes