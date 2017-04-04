LA Supreme Court Announces Appointments to Judiciary Comm. of LA

The Louisiana Supreme Court announced today 24th Judicial District (JDC) Judge John J. Molaison, Jr. and citizen Sibal S. Holt have been appointed as members of the Judiciary Commission of Louisiana. The Judiciary Commission is a nine-member constitutional body, empowered to review allegations of judicial misconduct and to recommend to the Supreme Court that a judge be sanctioned when misconduct is proven by clear and convincing evidence.

Judge Molaison received his undergraduate degree from Loyola University New Orleans in1983 and his law degree from Loyola University New Orleans College of Law in 1986. He has served as a judge of the 24th JDC since 2007. Prior to his election to the 24th JDC, from 1986 to 2007, he held several positions in the Jefferson Parish District Attorney’s Office including: Executive Assistant District Attorney, Supervisor of Parish Courts, Felony Trial Assistant District Attorney, Felony Screening Assistant District Attorney and Research and Appeals District Attorney. During this time he also was a partner in the law firms of John Molaison, Jr. & Associates 2005 – 2007 and Molaison & LeBlanc 1988 – 2005. He currently serves as president of the Louisiana District Judges Association. Judge Molaison was appointed by the Supreme Court to the Judiciary Commission to serve as a judge member for a four-year term commencing April 2, 2017, succeeding 15th Judicial District Court Judge Jules D. Edwards, III, who has completed a four year term on the Commission.

Sibal S. Holt is the former president of the Louisiana AFL- CIO (American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations). She was the first African-American woman in the nation to be elected president of a state labor federation. Upon retiring from the labor movement, Holt became a licensed commercial general contractor and established S. Holt Construction Co., LLC becoming the first African-American female general contractor in Rapides Parish. Currently, she is co-owner of the We Care Residential Therapeutic Home, a facility which houses young men with limited cognitive skills and extreme behaviors. Holt has been a community leader throughout her life including: serving as past-president of the Capital City American Red Cross and Volunteer Baton Rouge, a member of the Louisiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Board, and a member of the Louisiana Workers Compensation Corporation. Holt was appointed to the Judiciary Commission by the Louisiana District Judges Association to serve as a citizen member for a four-year term commencing March 22, 2017, succeeding John Baldwin of Covington, Louisiana, who recently completed a four-year term.