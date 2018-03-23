LA State Police Welcomes New Troopers

Baton Rouge – This morning, Louisiana State Police announced the graduation of its 97th Cadet Class. Thirty-five individuals completed their journey to becoming a Louisiana State Trooper. Graduation ceremonies were held at the Louisiana State Police Training Academy and the BREC Independence Park Theatre and Cultural Center in Baton Rouge.

On November 5, 2017, 49 Cadets from across the state began their 20 week journey through the Louisiana State Police Training Academy. Throughout the academy, Cadets received training in various subjects including crash investigation, emergency vehicle operations, impaired driving detection, traffic incident management, and leadership in addition to a rigorous physical training regimen. Surrounded by family, friends, and fellow Troopers, 35 of those Cadets reached their goal this morning of receiving the gold boot badge of the Louisiana State Police. Having successfully completed the LSP Training Academy, the newly graduated Troopers will deploy across the state where they will participate in a 10-14 week field training program while supervised by a senior Louisiana State Trooper.

For more information on the process of becoming a Louisiana State Trooper please visit our recruiting page athttp://lsp.org/recruit.html or contact your local LSP Public Information Officer at http://lsp.org/public.html. The Louisiana State Police Commission is currently accepting applications. For more information on Cadet testing, visit the Louisiana State Police Commission website at http://laspc.dps.louisiana.gov/laspc.nsf.

The following is a list of graduates and their Troop assignments:

Troop A – Baton Rouge

Jeffrey Bennett

Chance Boudreaux

Ryan Fontenot

Matthew Wallace

Troop B – Kenner

Jean-Fritz Cadet

Timothy Clark

Qualyndrea Patrice

Christopher Tapie

Troop C – Gray

Ross Brennan

Nicholas Broussard

Trey Granier

Jonathan Ramsey

Dominick Sciortino

Max Verret

Troop D – Lake Charles

Aaron Abbott

Christopher Castro

Desean Smith

Joshua Uhlik

Troop E – Alexandria

Isaac Davis

Kenneth Fuselier

Anthony Jeansonne

Troop F – Monroe

Nathaniel Dean

Jake Lee

Jessie Nielsen

Troop G – Bossier City

Alexander Capon

Obed Marte

Jonathan Odom

Troop I – Lafayette

James Butler

Nicholas McCann

Jake Voisine

Troop L – Mandeville

George Baker

Lucas Burge

Joseph Drago

Zavier Martin

William Stogner