LA State Police Welcomes New Troopers
Baton Rouge – This morning, Louisiana State Police announced the graduation of its 97th Cadet Class. Thirty-five individuals completed their journey to becoming a Louisiana State Trooper. Graduation ceremonies were held at the Louisiana State Police Training Academy and the BREC Independence Park Theatre and Cultural Center in Baton Rouge.
On November 5, 2017, 49 Cadets from across the state began their 20 week journey through the Louisiana State Police Training Academy. Throughout the academy, Cadets received training in various subjects including crash investigation, emergency vehicle operations, impaired driving detection, traffic incident management, and leadership in addition to a rigorous physical training regimen. Surrounded by family, friends, and fellow Troopers, 35 of those Cadets reached their goal this morning of receiving the gold boot badge of the Louisiana State Police. Having successfully completed the LSP Training Academy, the newly graduated Troopers will deploy across the state where they will participate in a 10-14 week field training program while supervised by a senior Louisiana State Trooper.
For more information on the process of becoming a Louisiana State Trooper please visit our recruiting page athttp://lsp.org/recruit.html or contact your local LSP Public Information Officer at http://lsp.org/public.html. The Louisiana State Police Commission is currently accepting applications. For more information on Cadet testing, visit the Louisiana State Police Commission website at http://laspc.dps.louisiana.gov/laspc.nsf.
The following is a list of graduates and their Troop assignments:
Troop A – Baton Rouge
Jeffrey Bennett
Chance Boudreaux
Ryan Fontenot
Matthew Wallace
Troop B – Kenner
Jean-Fritz Cadet
Timothy Clark
Qualyndrea Patrice
Christopher Tapie
Troop C – Gray
Ross Brennan
Nicholas Broussard
Trey Granier
Jonathan Ramsey
Dominick Sciortino
Max Verret
Troop D – Lake Charles
Aaron Abbott
Christopher Castro
Desean Smith
Joshua Uhlik
Troop E – Alexandria
Isaac Davis
Kenneth Fuselier
Anthony Jeansonne
Troop F – Monroe
Nathaniel Dean
Jake Lee
Jessie Nielsen
Troop G – Bossier City
Alexander Capon
Obed Marte
Jonathan Odom
Troop I – Lafayette
James Butler
Nicholas McCann
Jake Voisine
Troop L – Mandeville
George Baker
Lucas Burge
Joseph Drago
Zavier Martin
William Stogner