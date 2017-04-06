LA State Police Welcomes 46 New Troopers as Cadet Class 95 Graduates
Baton Rouge – On Wednesday morning, Louisiana State Police announced the graduation of its 95th Cadet Class. Surrounded by family, friends, and fellow Troopers, 46 Cadets reached their goal of receiving the gold boot badge of the Louisiana State Police. Graduation ceremonies were held at the BREC Independence Park Theatre and Cultural Center in Baton Rouge.
On November 5, 2016, 64 candidates from across the state began their 22 week journey to becoming a Trooper through the Louisiana State Police Training Academy. In addition to a rigorous physical fitness regimen, Cadets received training in various subjects including crash investigation, emergency vehicle operations, impaired driving detection, traffic incident management, and leadership. Having successfully completed the LSP Training Academy, the 46 newly graduated Troopers will deploy across the state where they will participate in a 10 week field training program while supervised by a senior Louisiana State Trooper.
“Louisiana State Police is proud to welcome these 46 new Troopers to our ranks,” stated Colonel Kevin Reeves, State Police Superintendent. “Over the last several months, the men and women of this cadet class have been through a rigorous training regimen. The training each of them received will be reflected in the way they serve the citizens of our state.”
Louisiana State Police is continually looking for the best and brightest men and women to embark on a career as a Louisiana State Trooper. Applications can be found on the State Police Commission website at http://laspc.dps.louisiana.gov.
To speak with a LSP Recruiter for more information on the qualifications, benefits, and hiring process please visit http://www.lsp.org/recruit.html or e-mail LSPrecruiting@la.gov.
The following is a list of graduates and their Troop assignments:
Troop A – Baton Rouge Troop B – Kenner
Angela Borer Richard Buckland
Joseph Bossier Aaron Couturie
Jacob Butler Charles Donovan
Zachary Graffia Nathaniel Joseph
Haseeb Qadir Randall Marvin
Tyler Shultz Matthew Robinson Sr.
Patrick Thomas
Troop C – Gray Troop D – Lake Charles
Derland Alleman Zachary Brady
Jacob Badeaux Steven Castro
Tyler Laiche Brock Moses
Damian Rivero Summer Robertson
Julia Willis
Alexander Wiltz
Troop E – Alexandria Troop F – Monroe
Austin Douglas Dakota Demoss
Rowland Head Kaleb Reeves
Chase Linzay
Bradley Smith
Troop G – Shreveport Troop I – Lafayette
Richard Lopez Nathaniel Batiste
Jordan McCormick William Beasley
Andrew Phillips Joel Dore
Charles Shorter Georgiana Kibodeaux
Christopher Voinche James Pittman
Cody Williams Chase Shields
Troop L – Mandeville
William Craig
Carlius Lemon
David Levy
Lawrence Reiff
Michael Sanders