LA State Police Welcomes 46 New Troopers as Cadet Class 95 Graduates

Baton Rouge – On Wednesday morning, Louisiana State Police announced the graduation of its 95th Cadet Class. Surrounded by family, friends, and fellow Troopers, 46 Cadets reached their goal of receiving the gold boot badge of the Louisiana State Police. Graduation ceremonies were held at the BREC Independence Park Theatre and Cultural Center in Baton Rouge.

On November 5, 2016, 64 candidates from across the state began their 22 week journey to becoming a Trooper through the Louisiana State Police Training Academy. In addition to a rigorous physical fitness regimen, Cadets received training in various subjects including crash investigation, emergency vehicle operations, impaired driving detection, traffic incident management, and leadership. Having successfully completed the LSP Training Academy, the 46 newly graduated Troopers will deploy across the state where they will participate in a 10 week field training program while supervised by a senior Louisiana State Trooper.

“Louisiana State Police is proud to welcome these 46 new Troopers to our ranks,” stated Colonel Kevin Reeves, State Police Superintendent. “Over the last several months, the men and women of this cadet class have been through a rigorous training regimen. The training each of them received will be reflected in the way they serve the citizens of our state.”

Louisiana State Police is continually looking for the best and brightest men and women to embark on a career as a Louisiana State Trooper. Applications can be found on the State Police Commission website at http://laspc.dps.louisiana.gov.

To speak with a LSP Recruiter for more information on the qualifications, benefits, and hiring process please visit http://www.lsp.org/recruit.html or e-mail LSPrecruiting@la.gov.

The following is a list of graduates and their Troop assignments:

Troop A – Baton Rouge Troop B – Kenner

Angela Borer Richard Buckland

Joseph Bossier Aaron Couturie

Jacob Butler Charles Donovan

Zachary Graffia Nathaniel Joseph

Haseeb Qadir Randall Marvin

Tyler Shultz Matthew Robinson Sr.

Patrick Thomas

Troop C – Gray Troop D – Lake Charles

Derland Alleman Zachary Brady

Jacob Badeaux Steven Castro

Tyler Laiche Brock Moses

Damian Rivero Summer Robertson

Julia Willis

Alexander Wiltz

Troop E – Alexandria Troop F – Monroe

Austin Douglas Dakota Demoss

Rowland Head Kaleb Reeves

Chase Linzay

Bradley Smith

Troop G – Shreveport Troop I – Lafayette

Richard Lopez Nathaniel Batiste

Jordan McCormick William Beasley

Andrew Phillips Joel Dore

Charles Shorter Georgiana Kibodeaux

Christopher Voinche James Pittman

Cody Williams Chase Shields

Troop L – Mandeville

William Craig

Carlius Lemon

David Levy

Lawrence Reiff

Michael Sanders