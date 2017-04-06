State News 

LA State Police Welcomes 46 New Troopers as Cadet Class 95 Graduates

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Baton Rouge – On Wednesday morning, Louisiana State Police announced the graduation of its 95th Cadet Class. Surrounded by family, friends, and fellow Troopers, 46 Cadets reached their goal of receiving the gold boot badge of the Louisiana State Police. Graduation ceremonies were held at the BREC Independence Park Theatre and Cultural Center in Baton Rouge.

On November 5, 2016, 64 candidates from across the state began their 22 week journey to becoming a Trooper through the Louisiana State Police Training Academy. In addition to a rigorous physical fitness regimen, Cadets received training in various subjects including crash investigation, emergency vehicle operations, impaired driving detection, traffic incident management, and leadership. Having successfully completed the LSP Training Academy, the 46 newly graduated Troopers will deploy across the state where they will participate in a 10 week field training program while supervised by a senior Louisiana State Trooper.

“Louisiana State Police is proud to welcome these 46 new Troopers to our ranks,” stated Colonel Kevin Reeves, State Police Superintendent. “Over the last several months, the men and women of this cadet class have been through a rigorous training regimen. The training each of them received will be reflected in the way they serve the citizens of our state.”

Louisiana State Police is continually looking for the best and brightest men and women to embark on a career as a Louisiana State Trooper. Applications can be found on the State Police Commission website at http://laspc.dps.louisiana.gov.

To speak with a LSP Recruiter for more information on the qualifications, benefits, and hiring process please visit http://www.lsp.org/recruit.html or e-mail LSPrecruiting@la.gov.

The following is a list of graduates and their Troop assignments:

Troop A – Baton Rouge                                                        Troop B – Kenner

Angela Borer                                                                          Richard Buckland

Joseph Bossier                                                                        Aaron Couturie

Jacob Butler                                                                           Charles Donovan

Zachary Graffia                                                                      Nathaniel Joseph

Haseeb Qadir                                                                          Randall Marvin

Tyler Shultz                                                                             Matthew Robinson Sr.

Patrick Thomas

 

Troop C – Gray                                                                   Troop D – Lake Charles

Derland Alleman                                                                    Zachary Brady

Jacob Badeaux                                                                       Steven Castro

Tyler Laiche                                                                            Brock Moses

Damian Rivero                                                                       Summer Robertson

Julia Willis

Alexander Wiltz

 

Troop E – Alexandria                                                     Troop F – Monroe

Austin Douglas                                                                       Dakota Demoss

Rowland Head                                                                        Kaleb Reeves

Chase Linzay

Bradley Smith

 

Troop G – Shreveport                                                     Troop I – Lafayette

Richard Lopez                                                                         Nathaniel Batiste

Jordan McCormick                                                                William Beasley

Andrew Phillips                                                                      Joel Dore

Charles Shorter                                                                      Georgiana Kibodeaux

Christopher Voinche                                                             James Pittman

Cody Williams                                                                        Chase Shields

 

Troop L – Mandeville

William Craig

Carlius Lemon

David Levy

Lawrence Reiff

Michael Sanders

