LA Sports Hall of Fame Celebrity Bowling Bash

The VIP Bowling Bash is coming FRIDAY, AUGUST 27th! With your ticket, you get access to a private party with an open bar, food, music, celebrities, auction, raffle and oh some bowling!

For a limited time, get an Early Bird Discount with the code: EARLYBIRD

Begins at 11:30am with registration/check in 11:30-12:15 eat, drink, music, open bowling, silent auction, etc. 12:15-12:30 Welcome and introduction of the 2020 HOF induction class in attendance

5 man team plays a 10 frame game. The team with the highest score will be awarded a trophy! Then there will be a bowl off between the top 5 individuals with the highest score from their 10 frame game and the top 5 celebrities with the highest score from their 10 frame game.

