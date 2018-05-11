Campus News Local Headlines Top Stories 

LA Sheriffs’ Scholarship Program Awards Alan Fitts

Press Release – Sheriff Steven McCain announced that Alan Fitts of Montgomery has been named the recipient of an academic scholarship from the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Scholarship Program.  He plans to attend Louisiana Tech University and will be studying to be a mechanical engineer.  “Academic awards by the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Scholarship Program to local students demonstrate what it is all about.  This invests in our future and gives something back to our community.  This would not be possible without the support of Grant Parish’s Honorary Members,” stated Sheriff Steven McCain.

 

