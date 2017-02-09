LA Sheriff’s Association Scholarship Program Underway

Yesterday, Sheriff William Earl Hilton announces the opening of the application process for the 2017 Louisiana Sheriff’s Association Scholarship Program.

“With the expense of higher education being what it is, scholarships are more important than ever for the young men and women of our Parish to continue their education after high school” said Sheriff Hilton. “Education is so important for success in today’s world and a secondary education is being required more and more. This scholarship program demonstrates our (Sheriff’s) confidence in the future leaders of Louisiana.”

The Louisiana Sheriff’s Scholarship Program will award scholarships providing assistance to worthy Louisiana students in furthering their education and training with resources made available through the Louisiana Sheriff’s Honorary Membership Program. The Honorary Membership Program, of which civilians are members of, funds this project as well as other law enforcement initiatives.

A scholarship of a maximum of $500 will be awarded to one graduating high school student in Rapides Parish.

There are no restrictions on the purposes for which the scholarship may be spent. The scholarship will be awarded as a gift to defray the rising costs of tuition and related expenses in higher education. The only stipulations are as follows:

·the applicants are permanent residents of Louisiana AND the parish they are submitting for

·the scholarship be utilized for higher education within the state of Louisiana. Technical colleges are included.

·The student be enrolled as full time, undergraduate student. Applicants must be eligible for admission to the school indicated on the application.

Applications may be accessed online at http://www.lsa.org/public/scholarship.aspx. Completed applications must be submitted to Sheriff Hilton’s office by close of business (4:30 pm) on Monday April 3rd, 2017. The scholarship recipient will be announced on Monday May 1st , 2017.

If you would like more information on the Louisiana Sheriff’s Honorary Membership Program, you may call the LSA at 225-383-2871 or go online to www.lsa.org and choose the HONORARY MEMBERSHIP icon.

For more information or assistance in obtaining a scholarship application, you may also call Sheriff Hilton’s office at 318-473-6706 and ask for Debra Collins.