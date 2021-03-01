LA Office of Tourism hosts virtual Grammy celebration

BATON ROUGE, La. – Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Office of Tourism are hosting “A Louisiana GRAMMY® Celebration” – a virtual event featuring performances by Louisiana nominees. The show will be simulcast across Louisiana Travel’s social channels on Tuesday, March 9, at 7 p.m. Central. Through a partnership with the GRAMMY Museum® it will also be hosted on the Museum’s official streaming service, COLLECTION: live, and on their Facebook page.

“Louisiana is home to some of the greatest music in the world. Every year talented Louisiana artists are nominated for GRAMMYs and we are excited to celebrate these artists and share performances by some of our nominees so you can Feed Your Soul with our one-of-a-kind music right in your own home,” said Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser. “This was also an excellent opportunity for us to support these artists and venues that have been struggling during the pandemic.”

The show will feature performances by Bobby Rush, the New Orleans Nightcrawlers, Sweet Cecilia, and Kenny Wayne Shepherd with Buddy Flett. Cumulatively, these artists represent more than a dozen GRAMMY nominations. Each performance will also feature a Louisiana attraction from locations around the state. Bobby Rush will perform from the Delta Music Museum in Ferriday, the New Orleans Nightcrawlers’ performance is set in the Music Box Village in New Orleans, Sweet Cecilia performs at Blue Moon Saloon in Lafayette, and Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Buddy Flett take the stage at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium. Lt. Governor Nungesser will also speak from the New Orleans Jazz Museum.

In addition to enjoying performances by these talented artists, viewers will learn a little history about the culture and music of Louisiana, and the role some of these venues have played in both.

“It’s important for us at the GRAMMY Museum to highlight all aspects of music history and the cultural impact behind those genres. We’re excited to partner with the great state of Louisiana during GRAMMY Week to highlight GRAMMY-nominated, Louisiana-based musicians who have inspired the next generation of artists,” said Michael Sticka, President of the GRAMMY Museum.

Music fans can watch the performance on any of the below platforms and have the opportunity to win prizes from Louisiana Travel on Facebook before and during the show.

For event updates, visit the Facebook event page.