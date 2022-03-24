La. National Guard deployed, assisting with tornado response

By Louisiana National Guard Public Affairs Office

BATON ROUGE, La. – The Louisiana National Guard deployed forces immediately following the severe weather event in the state on March 22 to provide support to civilian authorities in and around the affected areas to save lies, protect key infrastructure and ensure the health and public safety of the citizens of Louisiana.

The LANG currently has 260 Soldiers and Airmen deployed to assist with recovery operations to include security augmentation, warehouse commodities preparation and distribution, engineer team assessments and route clearance, aerial & ground recon and liaison teams to assist local governments.

To date, the LANG has cleared 2 miles of roadway, along with removing 110 cubic yards of storm debris from municipal areas and parks.

The LANG has also delivered 1,300 tarps to St. Bernard Parish officials, with an additional 1,800 tarps staged at the LANG headquarters base, Jackson Barracks, located next to Arabi.

In addition to the severe weather response, the LANG will continue to assist the on-going missions during the COVID-19 pandemic response, including medical support, logistics and planning support.