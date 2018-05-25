Local Headlines State News Top Stories 

La. Guard Sends Aviation Support to Texas-Mexico Border

The LANG sent one LUH-72 Lakota to assist the U.S. Border Patrol by providing air support along the Texas-Mexico border, May 23, 2018. The LANG’s Lakotas are equipped with a mission equipment package that includes a WESCAM infrared camera for night time operations and camera recording capabilities. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Noshoba Davis)

PINEVILLE, La. – Following a request from the state of Texas and with the approval of Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, the Louisiana National Guard sent an aviation team to provide air support to the U.S. Border Patrol, May 23.

The LANG sent one LUH-72 Lakota with two pilots and one crew chief to assist the U.S. Border Patrol by providing air support along the Texas-Mexico border. The LANG’s Lakotas are equipped with a mission equipment package that includes an infrared camera for night time operations and camera recording capabilities.

The request for support has been approved for an initial 90 day deployment.

Louisiana’s Guardsmen are trained, ready and equipped to stand up at any moment to protect lives and property, maintain communications, and ensure the continuity of operations and government.

By Sgt. Noshoba Davis, Louisiana National Guard Public Affairs Office

