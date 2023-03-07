La. Guard delivers water to Oakdale following severe weather

PINEVILLE, La. – The Louisiana National Guard (LANG) delivered packaged and bulk water to residents of Allen Parish over the weekend following a severe weather event that caused the water system to fail, March 3-5.

In total, the LANG provided 50,400 liters of water to Allen Parish and one 5,000-gallon tanker of water to the Oakdale Fire Station to mitigate the effects of the failed water system.

The 165th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 139th Regional Support Group contributed 14 Soldiers to the mission. Operations included loading commodities at a state warehouse, transporting water, and unloading commodities at Allen Parish drop-off locations.

Louisiana National Guard service members are trained, ready and equipped to stand up at any moment to protect lives and property, maintain communications and ensure the continuity of operations and government.