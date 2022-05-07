LA Guard cuts ribbon on newly renovated readiness center

By Sgt. 1st Class Denis B. Ricou, LANG Public Affairs Office

NEW ORLEANS – The Louisiana National Guard hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a newly renovated readiness center, originally constructed in 1963, in Alexandria, Louisiana, May 6.

This project consisted of 25,000 square feet of repairs and renovations to offices, classrooms, dining, supply, multi-use storage, and latrines at the Alexandria Readiness Center. The repairs and renovations, totaling over $1.2 million, included wall reconfiguration, painting, flooring, new ceilings, mechanical, electrical and security upgrades.

Additionally, a new 5,298 square-foot maintenance training bay was constructed. The building, totaling over $1.3 million, includes lubrication systems, exhaust ventilation systems, and was designed to accommodate the largest vehicles within the unit, allowing the unit to maintain their vehicles and conduct valuable training for the mechanics.

The repairs, renovations, and new maintenance training bay will allow for an improved maintenance posture and enhance the unit’s ability to deploy and re-deploy their equipment, train on their mission essential tasks and provide support for all-hazards responses.

There was also a plaque unveiled that reads, “Dedicated to all past, present and future Soldiers of the 199th Brigade Support Battalion, ‘The Bullet Battalion,’ Alexandria, Louisiana, Governor John Bel Edwards and The Adjutant General Keith Waddell.”

Originally established in 1963 under a different name, the 199th BSB recently mobilized to Kuwait in support of Operation Inherent Resolve under the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team to conduct Reception, Staging, Onward Movement and Integration (RSOI) for many units.

The 199th also responded to numerous all-hazards events in Louisiana, including the most recent response to Hurricane Ida, where they commanded Task Force Orleans. They established six point of distribution sites across New Orleans distributing more than 400,000 meals, 800,000 liters of bottled water and 600,000 pounds of ice.