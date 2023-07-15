LA Department of Wildlife & Fisheries Deploys Fish Attracting Device

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has deployed its first ever Fish Attracting Device buoy in the Gulf of Mexico to help fishermen bring home the catch of the day. ABC News’ Joel Massey has more on why the department decided to use them in the gulf.

“In places where they have these Fish Attracting Devices these types of buoys the angling success is really high people are catching fish, they are enjoying that experience and that’s something that we wanted to have here in Louisiana.”

Mike McDonough is the artificial reef coordinator with the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries and is instrumental in deploying a buoy called a Fish Attracting Device in the Gulf of Mexico. He says the idea came from fishermen.

“This idea came to us from our anglers. They called the department after Okaloosa county in Florida had deployed a number of them and they just asked if we would be able to do the same and it took a few years and the answer ended up being yes.”

The device is located 30 miles southeast of Venice, Louisiana and is visible above the water. McDonough says the device typically attracts fish that swim higher in the water like tuna, wahoo and billfish.

“A lot of fish are structure oriented they like having something nearby. If you put a piece of wood out in the water you’ll eventually attract something you’ll eventually find something swimming around it.”

McDonough says if the buoy is successful it could lead to more devices being deployed.

“One of the things we’re hoping to get out of this is to find that anglers are using it, that they are successful, that they are enjoying the experience.”