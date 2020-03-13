La. Department of Health initiates visitation protocols

ALEXANDRIA, La., March 13, 2020 – Effective immediately, only essential visitors are being allowed entrance to Rapides Regional Medical Center after the Louisiana Department of Health has prohibited hospital visitation. Essential visitors are those necessary to patient well-being.

Essential visitors will still go through a daily screening process. Further restrictions include:

n Only two essential visitors at a time per patient are allowed

n No visitors under the age of 15

n Visiting hours are 7:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. daily. This includes our Medical and Surgical Intensive Care Units.

n Visitors to Rapides Women’s and Children’s Hospital will be limited to mother and adult caregiver.

Rapides Regional Medical Center is continuing to follow CDC-recommended protocols for the coronavirus (COVID-19). At this time, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Central Louisiana.

Screening access points for essential visitors include:

n Emergency Room, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

n Rapides Women’s and Children’s Hospital Scott Street entrance, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

n Main Entrance, 7:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m., 7 days a week

n Outpatient Center first floor, 5 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday

n Medical Terrace first and second floor, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday-Friday

n Medical Plaza first floor, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday-Friday.

Once essential visitors are screened, they will receive a dated sticker that will allow them to come and go from the facility for the remainder of the day without being re-screened. The consolidated access points and screening process is to help protect the health of our patients, employees, physicians and volunteers. No services are being curtailed as business remains as usual.

Rapides Regional Medical Center continues to assess its protocols, and will make adjustments as necessary. Check our social media pages at Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn for updates and tips on how to protect you and your family from viruses.

