Kroger raising Funds and Food to benefit Food Bank of Central Louisiana

Kroger Dallas Division and the Kroger Co. Zero Hunger Zero Waste Foundation will kick off the holidays with its inaugural , Community Care Hunger Program, with a goal to provide 5 million meals in partnership with five area food banks, including North Texas Food Bank, Tarrant Area Food Bank, East Texas Food Bank, Food Bank of Central Louisiana and Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana.

Now through Wednesday, December 23, customers will be able to support food-insecure families through the Community Care Hunger program. Customers will find displays throughout the store where they will find a “virtual box” or “Community Care $10 Food Box” tab they can pull and bring to the register upon checkout. Customer donations will be captured on the Community Care wall in recognition of their generosity. Customers can also Round Up their general grocery purchase to the nearest $1, $5 or $10. In addition to customer contributions, long-standing partner Coca-Cola has pledged $100,000 to the hunger program.

“Kroger is honored to have such strong partnerships with our area food banks, who share in our commitment to address food insecurity in our communities,” said Adam Wampler, Kroger Dallas Division president. “The community needs us now, more than ever, and through the energy and drive of our amazing associates and generosity of our customers, we believe this program will help bring the community together to Feed the Human Spirit™ this holiday season.”

“We are so thankful for the ongoing support from Kroger. Their commitment to our mission to alleviate hunger can be seen through their financial donations and food donations. The support from Kroger is even more critical this year as we have seen such an increase in need due to COVID-19 and two hurricanes,” said Jayne Wright-Velez, executive director of the Food Bank of Central Louisiana.

