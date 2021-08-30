Kroger Launching Relief Drive to Support Communities Devastated by Hurricane Ida

August 30, 2021–– HOUSTON Kroger today announced it will launch a Relief Drive in more than 100 Greater Houston and Louisiana stores, to support the communities and families affected by Hurricane Ida.

Customers can donate a bag of non-perishable, ready-to-eat foods for $6 at checkout. The bags will contain staples such as tuna, peanut butter, oatmeal and apple juice. The donations will go directly to NOLA to support families in need.

As families who evacuated Louisiana ahead of Hurricane Ida return back to their hometowns many are left without access to power and have damage to their homes. Kroger will be distributing trailers of food and water to the community, with banners emblazoned with the phrase “We Are Here for You”, a message of support to a community in recovery.

“As we look at the devastation Hurricane Ida brought, we want nothing more than to support a community in need,” said Joe Kelley, President of Kroger. “We are here for the families impacted and want them to know we are to help.”

While Kroger does not operate stores in the area affected by Hurricane Ida, they operate a Hurricane Task Force team, complete with a mobile pharmacy that quickly deploys community support to areas hit by hurricanes. Last year, they provided mobile showers, washers and dryers for first responders affected by Hurricane Laura and provided more than $500,000 in donations to the American Red Cross to support recovery efforts.