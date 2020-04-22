Kroger donates more than $200,000 to area food banks, schools and pantries in response to COVID-19 emergency needs

DALLAS, Texas – Kroger Dallas Division and Kroger Co. Foundation announced local donations of more than $200,000 to food insecure-focused organizations to help rapidly deploy hunger-relief resources during the current coronavirus (COVID-19) health crisis.

“Through our Zero Hunger/Zero Waste commitment, Kroger has an ongoing mission to help fight hunger in the communities we serve, but our most urgent mission is to be here for our communities when they need us most,” said April Martin, manager of corporate relations, Kroger Dallas Division. “We are proudly supporting these new and longstanding partners as they continue to serve their neighbors who are struggling with food insecurity during this extraordinary time in our nation’s history.”

Tarrant Area Food Bank is among the organizations that Kroger supported with a donation, which provided more than 250,000 meals to families in need.

“We are incredibly grateful for the generosity Kroger has shown to Tarrant Area Food Bank in donating funds that ultimately help provide emergency meals to those in our community affected by the current COVID-19 crisis,” says Julie Butner, CEO and President of Tarrant Area Food Bank. “They are truly valued partners during these times of uncertainty in our 13 counties.”

Cheryl Jackson, founder of Minnie’s Food Pantry in Plano, Texas has seen a tremendous increase in families needing assistance during the current health crisis, which has increased their own need for additional resources from corporate partners. This week Minnie’s will distribute food to more than 750 Plano ISD families made possible by Kroger.

“It is such a relief to know that during these tough times that the places we love to shop to feed our own families are now rising up to feed those we serve in need. Minnie’s Food Pantry depends on corporate partnerships to fulfill our mission and we are grateful to the Kroger Foundation for making a huge statement that says no family will go to bed hungry, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic,” remarked Cheryl Jackson, Minnie’s Food Pantry founder.

Through Kroger’s support, Irving Schools Foundation, has been able to provide 9,231 dinner kits to the families they serve, impacting over 46,000 individuals.

Additional recipients include: Martin High School (Arlington ISD); Lewisville ISD; Wilkinson Center; The Food Bank of Central Louisiana; Regional East Texas Food Bank; and Wiley College in Marshall, Texas. Kroger has also partnered with the Dallas Mavericks by donating $10,000 in Kroger gift cards for families in need; donated 20,000 bags to the Greater Irving Las Colinas Chamber of Commerce City to assist in providing food for food-insecure citizens; and donated 2,000 brown bags to Baylor Scott & White – Irving.

To accelerate the Fund’s critical response efforts, Kroger and the Foundation have launched new charitable giving platforms, offering customers easy ways to meaningfully give back to their communities. Customers can easily and quickly support the Fund in the following ways.

· Round Up to End Hunger (Stores and Fuel Center Kiosks): Customers can now round up their purchase to the nearest dollar or commit a donation of their choice ($1, $5 and $10 in value) at check lanes across nearly 2,800 Kroger Family of Stores.

· Direct Giving (Online): Customers can direct individual gifts in the amount of their choice to the Fund at ZeroHungerZeroWasteFoundation.org.