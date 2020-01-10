Kroger and The Food Bank Join Forces to combat hunger

Alexandria, LA – Volunteers throughout Louisiana, East Texas and North Texas will concurrently prepare more than 5,000 boxes of non-perishable food items as part of the more than 125,000 total boxes Kroger will donate to area food banks through the annual hunger-relief campaign, Souper Bowl of Caring. Kroger previously announced its plans to eliminate waste and end hunger by 2025 through its Zero Hunger Zero Waste commitment.

On Saturday, January 11, 2020 beginning at 8:30 a.m., more than 150 Kroger associates, 30 at each partner location, will work alongside community volunteers at East Texas Food Bank, North Texas Food Bank, the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana, Tarrant Area Food Bank, and The Food Bank of Central Louisiana, to assemble hunger boxes for this year’s initiative.

“We are so grateful to have food bank partners, like The Food Bank of Central Louisiana, who share in our commitment to address food insecurity in our communities and also provide volunteer opportunities to help further these efforts,” remarked April Martin, manager of corporate affairs, Kroger Dallas Division. “It is through partnerships like this that Kroger can continue its mission to Feed the Human Spirit through our Zero Hunger Zero Waste.”

“Food insecurity is a year-round issue for many individuals, children, and families in our community,” said Jayne Wright-Velez, executive director, Food Bank of Central Louisiana. “We are very grateful to Kroger for their Souper Bowl of Caring Program that provides such a generous food donation and helps raise awareness and inspires action in the fight against hunger.”

All of the pre-packaged boxes will be sent to Kroger stores for consumers to purchase for donation January 13 through Super Bowl Sunday on February 2.