Kopter Creating New Jobs in Acadiana

Gov. John Bel Edwards and CEO Andreas Löwenstein of Kopter Group AG announced the Switzerland-based helicopter maker will assemble its new SH09 helicopter in Lafayette, Louisiana, for customers throughout the Americas. Kopter will create 120 new direct jobs in Lafayette with an average annual salary of $55,000, plus benefits. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in another 157 new indirect jobs, for a total of more than 275 new jobs in Acadiana. The company plans to make a $4.2 million capital investment in new equipment and building additions at the Lafayette site.