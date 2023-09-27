Kolin Ruby Wise Water District Awarded $1.1 Million

Pineville, La. – The small Kolin Ruby Wise Water #11A District has been awarded a $1.1 million loan from the Louisiana Department of Health’s Drinking Water Revolving Loan Fund (DWRLF) Program.

The system received the funding to replace its water meters with state-of-the-art automated meters. The new system will include all the hardware and software required to fully transform the meter reading process.

“Automated meter systems not only create a more efficient reading process, but they also provide more accurate records of usage, usually saving customers on their monthly water bills,” DWRLF Program Engineer Dan MacDonald said. “This investment will make a tremendous improvement in the Kolin Ruby Wise Water District.”

The Kolin Ruby Wise Water #11 District currently serves more than 210 water customers who live outside of Pineville in the community of Kolin, located off the Old Marksville Highway near the intersection of Highway 3128.

The project is being managed by Meyer, Meyer, Lecroix and Hixson (MMLH), Inc.

DWRLF Program Manager Joel McKenzie said funding for the project is in conjunction with Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) funds, which are part of a new $50 billion five-year federal funding initiative for drinking water and wastewater system infrastructure improvement projects across the country. The initiative allows districts to obtain project funding at a greatly reduced cost.

“Louisiana was recently awarded $26.93 million in year-one funds as part of this program,” McKenzie said. “The Kolin Ruby Wise project is getting $539,000 in principal forgiveness through this initiative. The remaining $561,000 awarded to the district has been made available as a low-interest subsidized loan.”

The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), which oversees the state’s DWRLF program, closed on the Kolin Ruby Wise loan in June 2023.

Congress established the State Drinking Water Revolving Loan Fund programs in 1996 as part of amendments to the Safe Drinking Water Act. The program is jointly funded by an annual grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (80%) and the individual participating states (20%).

In Louisiana, the program is administered by LDH’s Office of Public Health, which oversees DWRLF. Loans made through this program are low interest and have a maximum 30-year repayment period.

“Safe drinking water is fundamental to community health,” LDH Chief Engineer Amanda Ames said. “This program helps communities throughout Louisiana keep their water as safe as possible without placing an undue burden in the form of expensive financing.”