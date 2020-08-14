KLAX Removed by DISH

KLAX has been removed from the service of DISH Network after the satellite provider refused to agree to a fair deal for a new retransmission consent agreement with Cox Media Group. If you are currently affected by DISH’s decision to deprive you of important local news and programming during these critical times, make your voice heard! Call DISH today at 1-800-333-3474 and demand that they get your local programming back.

DISH has been stalling negotiations for months while it pursued a misguided legal action against CMG. Despite multiple rulings rejecting DISH’s legal maneuvers, DISH still refused to do a fair deal and has now blacked out all Cox Media Group stations, including KLAX.

As the court highlighted, Cox Media Group cannot prevent DISH from retransmitting the stations. They go dark only if DISH so chooses. Cox Media Group is hopeful that DISH will abandon its well-worn path of blacking out TV stations to the detriment of viewers in favor of meaningful negotiations that bear a mutually beneficial deal for all parties.

Cox Media Group’s position is that during these times of uncertainty, it is more important than ever that our viewers know their trusted local stations are there for them, providing the news and information they need to make decisions for their families. Cox Media Group stations take pride in being resources for our communities, and we will fight to continue to fulfill this responsibility.

KLAX programming remains available for viewers to access over the air, and this dispute will not affect the vast majority of viewers, who are customers of other video providers. It should be noted that KLAX has reached agreements with virtually every other major cable and satellite distributor.

