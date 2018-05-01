KLAX Fan Drive

When temperatures rise, some of our elderly residents don’t always have the luxury of turning on a thermostat. That’s why KLAX-TV and area businesses have teamed up to form the “Spring Fan Drive for the Elderly.” You can help by dropping off a new or used fan at a location in your parish. Fans will be collected and distributed by each parish’s council on aging provider. Remember, keeping cool isn’t something that comes easy for everyone; help us to bring some relief from the summer heat to those less fortunate.

For more information, please call the CENLA Area Agency on Aging at 800-454-9573.

Drop-off Locations

Avoyelles Council on Aging, Inc.

224 S. Preston Street

Marksville, LA

Grant Council on Aging, Inc.

706 Maple Street

Colfax, LA

LaSalle Council on Aging, Inc.

530 E. Bradford

Jena, LA

Rapides Council on Aging, Inc.

204 Chester Street

Alexandria, LA

Rapides Senior Citizens’ Center, Inc.

209 E. Shamrock Street

Pineville, LA

Winn Council on Aging, Inc.

211 E. Main Street

Winnfield, LA