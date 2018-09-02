To you, it’s just an old coat; but to an underprivileged child, it’s a warmer winter. Please help us in our mission to collect Coats for Kids. You can donate new or gently used coats, sweaters or jackets at a drop-off location near you.

All donated coats are cleaned and distributed to children in need right here in your community.

The KLAX Coats for Kids Drive is sponsored in part by Southern Heritage Bank, First Federal Bank, Bank of Montgomery, Kramer Funeral Home, LSU-Alexandria, Heart of Louisiana Credit Union and Southpark Cleaners.