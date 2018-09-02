Community News Top Stories 

KLAX Coats for Kids

KLAX TV, ABC 31 0 Comment

To you, it’s just an old coat; but to an underprivileged child, it’s a warmer winter.  Please help us in our mission to collect Coats for Kids.  You can donate new or gently used coats, sweaters or jackets at a drop-off location near you.

All donated coats are cleaned and distributed to children in need right here in your community.

The KLAX Coats for Kids Drive is sponsored in part by Southern Heritage Bank, First Federal Bank, Bank of Montgomery, Kramer Funeral Home, LSU-Alexandria, Heart of Louisiana Credit Union and Southpark Cleaners.

You May Also Like

Boyce Branch Library to Host FIZZ! BOOM! BURP!

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Boyce Branch Library to Host FIZZ! BOOM! BURP!

Alexandria Man Arrested for Battery, Theft, and Criminal Damage

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Alexandria Man Arrested for Battery, Theft, and Criminal Damage

Rapides Parish Fair Now Open

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Rapides Parish Fair Now Open

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *