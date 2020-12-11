Friday, December 11, 2020
KLAX ABC 31 Weather Showers Approach, Then Cooler Temperatures 12-11-2020

Moisture and cloud cover increase throughout the day. Also, winds increase. The first half of Friday will remain dry, but showers will continually increase as a surface front approaches the region.

The timing of the front will likely be overnight Friday into Saturday morning. Widespread showers with a few thunderstorms are expected ahead of the front, with showers tapering off through Saturday morning. High pressure and drier air will lead to a quiet Saturday afternoon in wake of the front.

