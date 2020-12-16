KLAX ABC 31 Weather Radar 12-15-2020
Rain has moved in ahead of an advancing weather system this evening. The system will bring a good amount of shower activity developing from the southwest to northeast. Precipitation ends late this evening as drier air behind the departing system begins pushing into the area. The combination of a lingering northerly flow and a slow-moving surface high will lead to a dry remainder of the work week. Temps will remain on the chilly side through mid-week before a warm-up begins.