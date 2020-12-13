KLAX ABC 31 Weather Heavy Rain & Storms Give Way To Much Colder Temperatures

A weak surface low in east texas has pushed a warm front north out of the Gulf. Ahead of the warm front temperatures are in the 50s, while behind the warm front temps are in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Meanwhile, a cold front also extends south. A large swath of rain extends across central Louisiana. We are watching this line as this may spark strong to severe storms early this evening. After the line of showers and thunderstorms moves through this evening, drier and colder weather is on tap for Monday, and at least part of the day on Tuesday, before another wave tries to produce some rain Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night.