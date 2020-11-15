Sunday, November 15, 2020
Latest:
Local Headlines 

KLAX ABC 31 Sunday Planner

Clay Smith 0 Comments

Clouds begin to build ahead of a cold front. Off to the west, a large low pressure trough will rapidly move southeast this evening and overnight. Along the front expect isolated to scattered showers. Behind the front, much cooler and drier air to follow for most of the upcoming week. A second surge of cooler air will filter into the region Tuesday. The coolest days will be Tuesday and Wednesday. By Thursday, high pressure moves east allowing a return flow and a slow warming trend through the remainder of the week.

You May Also Like

Shooting suspect wanted for attempted second degree murder

Meagan Glover

At Large Arson Suspect Surrenders, Additional Suspects Arrested

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Drug Bust in Natchitoches

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ATTENTION DISH customers, despite KLAX TV's best efforts to stay on the air, DISH is threatening to drop this channel. If this happens, you can no longer see your favorite programming live on DISH. Call dish today at 1-800-333-3474 and tell them to stop the blackouts!