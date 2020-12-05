KLAX ABC 31 Sunday Planner 12-4-2020

Saturday, December 5, 2020
After a day of clouds, moisture will stream into our overnight. A weak area of low pressure has developed in the western gulf and this feature heads east through Sunday. Expect showers for Sunday with highs in the upper 50s. Late Sunday into Monday a deep northwest flow behind the low will last into the middle of the week. A dry cool period begins the second half of the week the ridge of high pressure moves east and allows a return flow to begin. Rain chances increase by Friday as the next weather system approaches.

