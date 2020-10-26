KLAX ABC 31 News Tropical Zeta Tracker 10-26-2020

Mainly a cloudy start to the day with rather seasonal temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. The big weather story continues to be Tropical Storm Zeta. Zeta is near the Yucatan Peninsula. T.S. Zeta is expected to strengthen to a low-grade category 1 as it enters the Gulf of Mexico. The timing and location of Zeta will be key as a cut-off low and another trough will interact with a warm front. These systems will lift northward ahead of an advancing upper trough. As Zeta moves through, a cold front will quickly be on the heels of the tropical system bringing cooler and dry weather that will linger through the weekend.