KLAX ABC 31 News Sunday Planner 11-14-2020

Clouds begin to build ahead of a cold front. Off to the west, a large low pressure trough will rapidly move southeast this evening and overnight. Along the front expect isolated to scattered showers. Behind the front, much cooler and drier air to follow for most of the upcoming week. A second surge of cooler air will filter into the region Tuesday. The coolest days will be Tuesday and Wednesday. By Thursday, high pressure moves east allowing a return flow and a slow warming trend through the remainder of the week.